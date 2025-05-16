Rochester re-entry program helps former inmates find work and purpose after prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO) aims to help recently released inmates stay out of prison by providing immediate paid employment and skills training.

“How I see it, picking up trash is the best thing in the world to me right now, ya know what I’m saying, I’m not in jail, as long as I’m not in jail, as long as I’m making my family happy and I can be able to provide for them when need be, I’m happy,” says Tyron Hammond, a CEO employee.

Hammond, 25, was born and raised in Rochester. He was recently released from prison after being incarcerated for seven years. He got out with $200 and a pat on the back. His parole officer put him in touch with CEO.

Anthony White, is a site supervisor who leads the crew Hammond is on, “CEO had my back, I was able to go to court as much as I needed to without any qualms and also still work here at CEO and now I work here permanently so, it worked out perfectly,” he tells News10NBC.

CEO covers transportation and pays employees daily. They work four days a week and on the fifth, they get vocational training and job coaching to help them find and keep full-time work. In many cases, this is the first real job they’ve ever had. “If someone hasn’t taught them, or told them or showed them, they wouldn’t know,” White says.

CEO partners with local governments and community organizations to place its employees. “We’ve had a great partnership for all these years and it’s grown, we started with one crew, we’re up to 4 crews,” says Karen St. Aubin, Director of Operations for the City of Rochester,

“We have people working at some of the top companies in Rochester straight out of CEO, that’s what we do, we network with other companies in Rochester, they know about us, they know about our program,” White says.

For Hammond, that first check was inspiring. “Instead of me on a jail call saying “mom I need $25 for commissary”–I can be like mom… “$25, lunch on me today” and that feels great,” he says. Hammond said it’s a sense of purpose after years of feeling lost. “I like seeing my mom happy, she came to me like a week ago and she brought a stack of court appearances and she said look baby, this is what we been through, we’re here now,” he says.

CEO of Rochester has been awarded state and federal grants in the past to offset the cost of its programs. Studies have shown up to a 25% reduction in recidivism for people who are enrolled in transitional work programs after three years.

