Rochester Regional Health announced as new title sponsor for Rochester Jazz Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester International Jazz Festival has announced a new title sponsor. The festival will now be known as the Rochester International Jazz Festival in partnership with Rochester Regional Health.

Rochester Regional Health (RRH) has been a sponsor since 2010, initially supporting free outdoor shows and the first aid tent, before expanding to sponsor the big tent venue.

RRH is an integrated health system that provides service to people in Western, Central and Northern New York. They are also the Rochester region’s second-largest employer.

“Rochester Regional Health has been a steadfast and loyal partner over the last 14 years, and we are grateful for its ongoing support,” said Marc Iacona, producer and executive director of the festival. “Its contributions have helped us deliver a high-quality Festival recognized as one of the leading jazz festivals globally.”

M&T Bank, who was a founding sponsor of the festival in 2002, will continue to be a presenting sponsor.

The 22nd edition of the festival is scheduled for June 20 to 28. The full lineup will be announced on March 11.

