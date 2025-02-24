Rochester Regional Health provides health screenings for police officers in heart health event

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health (RRH) and the Police Benevolent Association teamed up for a heart health event at RRH.

This partnership aims to address the health challenges faced by police officers, who reportedly live over 20 years less than the average American.

“Preventative care is essential for a healthy life,” said Charles W. Murphy, the president of the NYS Troopers Police Benevolent Association. “Our troopers are out there on the front lines providing safety, and their safety comes first, and health safety is the number one issue.”

During the event that took place Feb. 22, officers underwent bloodwork, X-rays and other health assessments to monitor their well-being.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.