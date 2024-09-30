Rochester residents invited to share input new neighborhood program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new program in Rochester aims to bring the Rochester community together to improve neighborhoods.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced the new program, Neighbors in Action (NIA), on Monday. He says it’s based on former Mayor William Johnson’s Neighbors Building Neighborhoods program.

The purpose of the program is to strengthen local neighborhoods, and allow residents and local organizations to apply for City resources.

“I’ve wanted to launch this program since before my first day on the job as Mayor,” said Mayor Evans. “NBN was an incredible program that is still being continued by some neighborhoods. We wanted to refresh the model and expand participation as our community’s need for a program like this has not changed. Strengthening our neighborhoods starts with residents coming together and taking action where they live. NIA is about creating a collective purpose and fostering community pride by enabling residents to improve their surroundings, share their aspirations, and contribute to the overall progress of our city.”

Before the program launches, the City wants your input — either during in-person, public meetings or via a survey online. The meetings will help the City hear from the community while also giving residents a chance to learn more about the program.

Input Meetings:

5:30–7 p.m., Thurs., Oct. 10,Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

5:30–7 p.m., Tues., Oct. 15, Arnett Branch Library, 310 Arnett Blvd.

5:30–7 p.m., Thurs., Oct. 17, David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

5:30–7 p.m., Tues., Oct.22, Edgerton R-Center Stardust Ballroom, 41 Backus St.

For the online survey, click here.