Rochester sex offender accused of kidnapping, choking, and raping 14-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A sex offender was arrested after Rochester Police say he kidnapped, choked, and raped a 14-year-old girl.

Kelvin Hunt, 47 of Rochester, is facing multiple charges including predatory sexual assault, sexually motivated burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint, Hunt broke into the victim’s home on the city’s northeast side the morning of Feb. 2. The complain says Hunt was armed with a tire iron, choked the victim, and forced her to perform sexual acts. The complaint also says Hunt kidnaped the girl and took her to another location where he forcibly had sex with her.

RPD says that, during the sexual assault, Hunt took photographs of the girl, pointed a gun at her, and threatened to kill her.