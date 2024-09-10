Rochester shoppers can now carry local art with new Public Market reusable bags

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans announced new reusable City of Rochester Public Market shopping bags that will feature the work of local artists.

The reusable bags are made from 100% recycled plastic water bottles. Each will be sold for $6.

“These bags are more than just a way to carry groceries; they represent our community’s spirit and creativity,” said Mayor Evans. “The funds raised through this initiative will not only help sustain local artists but also provide food for families in need. I am delighted to see this initiative come to fruition and look forward to continuing our efforts to promote sustainability and support Rochester’s artists.”

For each bag sold, $4 will go towards the Friends of the Public Market and $2 to the artists.

The City says it plans to make the bags an annual tradition with new designs from different artists each year.

