Rochester students explore careers at “Cool Women, Hot Jobs” event

Teaching students about possible future careers: 'Cool Women, Hot Jobs'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Young Women’s College Prep in Rochester hosted its annual “Cool Women, Hot Jobs” event Friday morning, bringing together nearly 50 accomplished professional women to share their career paths with local students.

The event aims to inspire and empower students by exposing them to a variety of potential career opportunities.

“It’s really an opportunity to expose the kids, right? They only know what they know, and this is our opportunity to show them what’s out there that they might not even realize is an opportunity for them,” Principal Sheri Webber explained.

The panel featured women from diverse industries, including real estate, medicine, law, and education, among others.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.