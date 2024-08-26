Rochester students to get free backpacks, school supplies at Boys & Girls Club event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester is helping kids get ready for school by hosting a back-to-school backpack giveaway on Thursday.

Free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given to students from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

New York Times best-selling author, Edison Tech graduate, and club alum Dr. Bettina Love will be a special guest at the event.

