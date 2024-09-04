Rochester to gain resource for domestic abuse victims through Family Justice Center funding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Senator Samra Brouk awarded $2.2 million to Willow Domestic Violence Center Wednesday, while Assemblymember Sarah Clark is set to award $2 million to the Child Advocacy Center of Greater Rochester.

Together, the joint award of $4.2 million will go towards bringing the Family Justice Center to life and bringing both of these resources under the same roof. The new central location will help victims seek the compassionate care they deserve.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there are resources out there to help. You can call the National Domestic Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

There’s also a number you can text by texting “START” to 88788. There are four domestic violence and abuse shelters in Rochester, three of which offer emergency housing:

Willow Domestic Violence Center

YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County

Sojourner House at Oath Stone

Lifespan – Elder abuse prevention

