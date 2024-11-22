Rochester ‘TRACS’ program celebrates largest graduating class with 100% success rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Twenty-four individuals are embarking on new career paths after graduating from the 5th Rochester “TRACS” program. This graduation ceremony marked the largest group yet, boasting a perfect 100 percent graduation rate.

The event took place at the Workers United Hall, where the city’s mayor congratulated the new alumni. Among the graduates was Michelle Arnold, an electrical graduate who expressed her gratitude for the program.

“I could create generational wealth with that, teaching my kids that, she can teach her kids and so on,” Arnold said.

She also highlighted the importance of women in the construction field, stating, “There’s not that many women inside this construction field and we need that.”

For those interested in joining the next round of the TRACS program, applications are available here.

