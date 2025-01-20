Rochester union honors MLK Day with community arts and advocacy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of organized labor in Rochester are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday. The 1199 SEIU union held its 44th annual celebration to honor the civil rights icon. This union represents workers in the University of Rochester Health System.

MLK Day holds special significance for 1199 SEIU, as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once referred to it as his “favorite union.”

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. believed that 1199 SEIU was the conscience of the labor movement. We believe that. We take that with a badge of honor, and we do our best to advocate strongly on behalf of our members, their families, and their communities,” said Tracey Harrison, an administrative organizer for 1199 SEIU.

Monday’s celebration included performances from local community groups and organizations through spoken word, poetry, dance, and music.

