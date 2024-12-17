Rochester unveils new mobile library ‘RPL-Go’ to bring services directly to the community

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has reactivated its “Book Mobile,” aiming to bring library services directly to residents without easy access to traditional libraries.

This morning, Mayor Malik Evans introduced the Rochester Public Library’s new mobile library, known as RPL-GO. The van is equipped with book carts, printers, and digital media equipment.

Emily Clasper from the Rochester Public Library shared her excitement, saying, “RPL-GO dynamic program of services address access needs – people we serve – expect exciting things to happen when RPL-GO comes down your street.”

The project was born out of a collaboration between RIT students, the City of Rochester, and the Rochester Public Library.

The mobile library service was initially cut in 2003 due to budget constraints. The revival of this service is made possible by a $100,000 grant secured by Senator Jeremy Cooney.

