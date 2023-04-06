Rochester woman will be sentenced for killing her baby in 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester woman will be sentenced on Thursday for killing her 3-month-old daughter.

In January, Mabel Rosado-Delgado pleaded guilty to causing her daughter’s death. An investigation found she beat her child, causing blunt-force injuries at her Eastman Avenue home in June 2021. She drove her injured baby to Rochester General Hospital, where the baby died about 30 minutes after arriving.

The sentencing will start at 2 p.m. Rosado-Delgado is expected to get 22 to 25 years in prison.