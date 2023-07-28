Rochesterians work, play on one of the hottest days of the year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Many Rochester families were looking for a way to cool off Friday.

Ontario Beach Park was a popular spot.

There wasn’t a cloud in the sky, which gave the sun prime opportunity to beat down on beachgoers.

And while soaking up the sun feels good, sun protection is important. Doctors at the University of Rochester Medical Center recommend people stay inside between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. when the sun is most intense.

If you do go outside, make sure you put on a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

Wearing a hat or sun shirt is also a good way to avoid getting a sunburn.

“I have naturally red cheeks so I have to wear it. I’m not a big fan of it. I don’t like putting it on but it does help,” Brynnleigh Fisher said.

“We’ve had a few incidents of basal cell skin cancers over the years so it’s very important,” John Drumm said.

“I wear a hate now, never used to, but I do now,” Marybeth Drumm said.

People like August Schwartzmeier couldn’t have fun in the sun – because they were working. He’s a truck driver for Pittsford Paving. Friday wasn’t unbearable because he wasn’t paving. When they do, the pavement can make it feel like it’s over 100 degrees.

On days this hot, he and his crew take plenty of breaks.

“I mean, it’s better – the heat – than the cold. You bring a gallon of water and sit in the shade when you need to,” he said.

“I hop in my truck and put the A/C on full blast,” Schwartzmeier said.

Besides staying hydrated, doctors say it’s important not to forget your eye health, too. URMC doctors recommend wearing protective sunglasses.

Be sure to get yearly skin cancer screenings, too.