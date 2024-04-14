Rochester’s Community Garage Sale and Super Fleas kick off 2024 season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Calling all treasure hunters: Sunday marks the start of The Greatest Community Garage Sale and Super Fleas‘ 2024 season.

Happening for 12 Sundays through the spring, summer, and fall, bargain hunters can shop through new and old items from dozens of vendors from around Rochester. The Market also has coffee shops and cafes if you’re looking for a quick snack.

The sales are at The Rochester Public Market on North Union Street.

There’s something for everyone — from home decor, clothing, and vintage collectibles — vendors sell a wide variety of items. The sale runs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be back at the Rochester Public Market on the follows dates, rain or shine:

April 28

June 2

June 16

June 30

July 14

July 28

August 11

August 25

September 8

September 22

October 13

Looking to become a vendor? Vending spaces can be purchased for $35 a day and include a 10-foot x 30-foot stall and a parking spot. To apply, click here.