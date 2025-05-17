Rochester’s falcon family: Public to vote on names for the 3 eyases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester falcons have captured the community’s attention once again. News10NBC provided a live look at the nest on the Times Square Building, where three baby falcons, known as eyases, were seen fast asleep.

Seventeen names have been proposed for the baby falcons, and the public can vote for their favorites. Some of the names include “Breeze,” “Jazz,” “Ride,” in honor of the first woman to travel to space, and “Monroe.”

The poll is open for voting until Tuesday, May 20. The link to vote can be found here.

