Rochester’s first economic development summit kicks off Wednesday night at Artisan Works

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester is hosting its first Economic Development Summit Wednesday evening at Artisan Works.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and is expected to gather around 200 business owners, community influencers, and public figures. News10NBC’s Lynette Adams is set to emcee the event on Thursday, which starts at 7:30 a.m. and runs until 2:15 p.m.

Activities include:

VIP reception

Panel discussions with local community leaders

Breakout sessions for small businesses, entrepreneur support organizations, workforce and community development professionals, and the general public

Capital matchmaker and procurement fair

Professional networking opportunities

The summit is open to the public, but tickets start at $125.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.