Rochester’s first economic development summit kicks off Wednesday night at Artisan Works
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester is hosting its first Economic Development Summit Wednesday evening at Artisan Works.
The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and is expected to gather around 200 business owners, community influencers, and public figures. News10NBC’s Lynette Adams is set to emcee the event on Thursday, which starts at 7:30 a.m. and runs until 2:15 p.m.
Activities include:
- VIP reception
- Panel discussions with local community leaders
- Breakout sessions for small businesses, entrepreneur support organizations, workforce and community development professionals, and the general public
- Capital matchmaker and procurement fair
- Professional networking opportunities
The summit is open to the public, but tickets start at $125.
