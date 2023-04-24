Rochester’s gas prices continue to rise

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gas prices in Rochester are rising, matching a trend felt across the region and state. Both this week and last week, Rochester’s average gas price rose by 7 cents.

Gas prices in Rochester landed at $3.70 per gallon on Monday according to AAA. That’s an increase of $0.30 compared to four weeks ago. Rochester prices are a cent higher than the state average, which rose by a similar $0.26 over four weeks.

Rochester’s gas prices are also higher than the national average, which was $3.67 per gallon on Monday. The national average rose by $0.23 in the past four weeks. However, it didn’t change this week.

AAA says that gas prices are higher across the Northeast because they’re the country’s last region to transition from the less expensive winter blend of fuel to the more expensive summer blend.

This week, Rochester had the most expensive gas price of any city in Upstate New York. For the past several weeks, Watertown was the most expensive.

Meanwhile, Batavia had the cheapest gas at $3.55 per gallon. Rochester’s gas prices this week were four cents higher than compared to Buffalo and Syracuse.

The cheapest gas in Rochester this week was $3.25 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was 64 cents higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through a link to GasBuddy.

The average gas price is cheaper for the state, Rochester, and the nation compared to a year ago. You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.