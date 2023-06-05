Rochester’s gas prices hold steady while national average drops slightly

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The average gas price in Rochester held steady while the national average dropped by three cents this week, according to AAA.

That’s a contrast from the week before, where prices increased both locally and nationally. Currently, Rochester’s average is $3.73 per gallon, which is still higher than the national average of $3.55 per gallon.

AAA says the gas prices have lowered nationally because of a decrease in demand, causing large oil producers like Saudi Arabia to reduce production. However, gas prices are overall high this spring despite crude oil being low. News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry explains why.

Gas prices in Rochester were five cents more expensive than in Buffalo and four cents more expensive than in Syracuse. Gas prices in Watertown were the most expensive of any city in Upstate New York, at $3.75 per gallon. Meanwhile, Elmira had the cheapest price at $3.62 per gallon.

Similar to Rochester’s prices, the New York State average didn’t change much this week. Rochester’s average exceeded the state average at $3.70 per gallon.

The cheapest gas in Rochester this week was $3.39 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was 50 cents higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through a link to GasBuddy.

The average gas price is cheaper for the state, Rochester, and the nation compared to a year ago. You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.