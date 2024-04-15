Rochester’s gas prices jump by seven cents

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average price for gas jumped by seven cents compared to last week. It comes as the national average for gas jumped by three cents.

Rochester’s average for gas hit $3.48 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA. That’s still lower than the national average of $3.63 per gallon.

Rochester’s average rose by 18 cents in the past four weeks while the national average rose by 20 cents. AAA says gas prices are expected to rise even more in the coming weeks as gas stations switch to the summer blend, which is more expensive to produce.

The cheapest gas station in Rochester on Sunday was $3.25 per gallon while the most expensive was $0.64 higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through this link to GasBuddy.

Rochester’s average for gas is three cents higher than in Buffalo but one cent lower than in Syracuse. Elmira and Batavia are tied for having the cheapest gas out of cities in upstate New York at $3.44 per gallon. You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.