Rochester’s gas prices remain steady while national average rises for second week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas price has remained unchanged for the past three weeks. That’s a contrast from the national average which has risen for the past two weeks, according to AAA.

Rochester’s average gas price is $3.71 per gallon. That’s higher than the national average of $3.60 per gallon but that gap is closing. The national average rose three cents both this week and last week. The week before that, the average went unchanged.

AAA says that national gas prices have risen nationally because of a high price of crude oil combined with steady demand for gas.

Rochester’s average is just over the state’s average, which rose by three cents this week to land on $3.70 per gallon. Rome had the most expensive gas price in upstate New York at $3.77 per gallon. Meanwhile, Batavia took the prize of the cheapest gas price at $3.59 per gallon.

The cheapest gas station in Rochester on Sunday was $3.43 per gallon while the most expensive was 56 cents higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through a link to GasBuddy.

The average gas price is cheaper for the state, Rochester, and the nation compared to a year ago. You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.