Rochester’s gas prices remain steady while national average rises

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas price didn’t change from last week while the national average rose slightly, according to AAA.

Gas in Rochester has remained at $3.71 per gallon for two weeks in a row. That’s higher than the national average of $3.57 per gallon, which rose three cents from last week to close the gap a little. The week before that, the national average didn’t change. Rochester’s prices also exceeded the New York State average of $3.67 per gallon, down one cent from a week ago.

AAA says that, while gas prices typically decrease after the Fourth of July weekend, the increased price of crude oil is keeping gas prices up nationally. Rome and Watertown were tied for the most expensive gas price in upstate New York at $3.76. Meanwhile, Batavia and Elmira tied for the prize of the cheapest gas price at $3.60 per gallon.

The cheapest gas station in Rochester on Sunday was $3.38 per gallon while the most expensive was 57 cents higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through a link to GasBuddy.

The average gas price is cheaper for the state, Rochester, and the nation compared to a year ago. You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.