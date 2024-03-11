Rochester’s gas prices remain unchanged while national average rises

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas price has remained unchanged over the past week while the national average rose by five cents, according to AAA.

Rochester’s average on Monday was $3.30 per gallon, continuing to fall below the national average of $3.40 per gallon. Last week, the national average rose by nine cents while Rochester’s average only rose by four cents.

AAA says the rising national average is caused by the rising price of crude oil and the higher demand for gas as more people take road trips as spring nears.

The cheapest gas station in Rochester on Sunday was $2.99 per gallon while the most expensive was $0.90 higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through this link to GasBuddy.

Rochester’s average for gas is the same as in Buffalo and one cent higher than in Syracuse. Elmira has the cheapest gas out of cities in upstate New York at $3.21 per gallon. You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.