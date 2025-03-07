Rochester’s Memorial Art Gallery named in top 10 best art museums in the US by USA Today

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Memorial Art Gallery (MAG) in Rochester has earned a spot on USA Today’s list of the top 10 best art museums in the United States. The MAG proudly secured the number nine position.

The list was compiled by a panel of experts who submitted nominees, which were then voted on by readers.

“There’s 5,000 years of art history present here at the Memorial Art Gallery right in downtown Rochester. It’s an incredible resource for the city of Rochester and for tourists coming in from other locations to experience local, national, and international art right here at the MAG,” said Paige Engard with The MAG.

Established in 1913, the MAG is home to more than 13,000 works of art, making it a significant cultural asset for both residents and visitors.

Click here to take a look at upcoming events at The MAG.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.