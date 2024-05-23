Rochester’s peregrine falcon naming contest results revealed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There’s an update on Rochester’s Peregrine Falcon family. The four eyases are Nova and Neander’s babies and were born at the end of April on top of the Times Square Building downtown.

After taking name suggestions from those around Rochester, the eyases finally have names.

The two boys are named Justice and Walker. Walker is named after the architect Ralph Walker who designed the Times Square Building.

Walker – is named by Richard Calabrese, Jr., Partner and Manager at the Times Square Building in Rochester, NY pic.twitter.com/FoFSb8DOTH — Rfalconcam (@Rfalconcam) May 23, 2024

The two girls are Meng and Mighty. Mighty was the name voted on in the “Pick a Name” contest and won by a landslide with 116 votes.

The next closest name was Aspen with 75 votes.

And, for those keeping track, Mighty won by a mighty big margin! pic.twitter.com/xQKCs6hDzQ — Rfalconcam (@Rfalconcam) May 23, 2024

