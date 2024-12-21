Rochester’s RF Mission supports families with holiday food basket giveaway

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Holiday celebrations can come with a pretty hefty price tag, from gifts to meals and charitable efforts.

A local organization set out to help ease the burden on families in need. The group, RF Mission, passed out holiday food baskets in Rochester on Friday.

News10NBC’s Chief Photographer Todd Hayes stopped by and found a line of cars, and crews hard at work in the Rochester snow. Check out his story through the video player above.