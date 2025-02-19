Rochester’s Roots: The city’s central role in the abolition movement

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — During Black History Month, Rochester residents have a significant reason to celebrate. The city is recognized as one of the five key U.S. cities central to the abolition movement, alongside Boston, Philadelphia, New York, and Cleveland.

Many buildings in Rochester, which once housed runaway slaves, still stand today as monuments to the courage and morality of the city’s residents who aided in the fight for freedom.

Hanif Abdul Wahid, a historian involved in documenting this history, stated, “The 19th-century freedom movement was perhaps one of the most important movements in the history of the world.”

Wahid contributed to the book “Rochester Region Underground Railroad Network to Freedom,” which highlights the critical role played by Frederick Douglass and other abolitionists in the region.

Douglass and his family, along with other abolitionists, housed slaves in homes and churches as part of the Underground Railroad. The African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, which Douglass attended, was a key site.

“Yes, this is the church that Frederick Douglass belonged to,” Wahid noted.

The church served as a beacon for Harriet Tubman and her group of freedom seekers, providing shelter and secret escape routes, including a trap door near the pulpit and hidden tunnels.

Kelsey’s Landing, located at Driving Park and Maplewood Avenue, was the final stop before the journey to Canadian freedom.

Additionally, Rochester’s Reynold’s Arcade was connected to Corinthian Hall, where Douglass delivered his famous speech, “What to a Slave is the 4th of July.”

In front of thousands, Douglass declared, “What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer; a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is a constant victim.”

This powerful speech, delivered during a celebration of the Declaration of Independence, was a scathing critique of America’s hypocrisy and played a vital role in changing public opinion and shaping the nation.

Rochester’s rich history and its pivotal role in the abolition movement remain a source of pride for its residents, as these historic buildings continue to be an integral part of Rochester’s Roots.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.