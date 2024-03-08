RocMaidan will hold fundraiser on Saturday for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RocMaidan, the volunteer organization that provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine, will hold an event to raise money for an evacuation vehicle to help Ukrainians wounded in the war.

The “Spring Fling” event will be on Saturday at the Ukrainian Cultural Center of Rochester on 1040 Jackson Road. It will run from 6 to 10 p.m. and comes over two years into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The fundraiser will feature a silent auction and activities for children. RocMaidan volunteers will help the children to make bracelets, keychains, pendants, paint rocks, and learn the bans dance. The evening will end with a disco for kids. The event includes snacks and desserts.

Attendance is free for children 7 and under. You can get tickets here.