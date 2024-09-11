Rollover crash injuries people sitting outside Webster restaurant

WEBSTER, N.Y. — A man is recovering from minor injuries after a crash in Webster.

Webster Police say a car was driving east on West Main Street when it drove into the oncoming lane, drove off the road, hit a speed limit sign and a tree, and then hit a railing outside Cobblestone Restaurant before it rolled over.

People were sitting outside Cobblestone Restaurant, and none were hit by the car but two were hurt. They have minor injuries.

The 75-year-old driver of the car that crashed was trapped inside the car. Members of the Webster Fire Department were able to get him out of the car, and he was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they haven’t determined the cause of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.