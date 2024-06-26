Roseland Waterpark now open for the season

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — As summer heat continues to wave over upstate New York, a family fun spot is reopen for the season. Wednesday, June 26, marks the first day of the season for Roseland Waterpark in Canandaigua.

Open everyday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the waterpark offers an array of attractions for guests to cool off from the hot summer sun.

“We are pleased to open our doors for the season and welcome back our guests. The start of the season is always a highlight, as we look forward to offering another summer filled with fun and memories for our guests,” says Ryan Fuller, the Director of Operations for the waterpark.

The waterpark will be open everyday until Labor Day on September 2. For tickets, click here.