RPD: 18-year-old hospitalized after being hit by intoxicated driver on Portland Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman, 24, was driving while intoxicated when she hit an 18-year-old on Tuesday night. The teen is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The 18-year-old was hit while walking on Portland Avenue near Rosemary Drive. Officers responded just after 10:45 p.m. and found the teen lying in the street with a serious upper body injury. An ambulance took him to Strong Hospital.

RPD says the driver remained at the scene and was arrested and charged with DWI. Officers say further criminal charges will be determined at a later time.