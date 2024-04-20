RPD arrest, charge Henrietta man in stabbing on Spencer Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a stabbing on Spencer Street Friday night.

Officers got to the scene at 7:30 p.m. and found a 28-year-old Rochester resident stabbed in their upper body. The Rochester Fire Department and AMR gave the victim medical attention and brought them to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Saturday morning, police say a 37-year-old Henrietta man has been charged with assault in the second degree.