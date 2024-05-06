LIVE NOW: RPD speaks after six people murdered since Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Chief David Smith and Mayor Malik Evans are speaking after a string of six murders throughout the city since last Friday. You can watch the news conference in this story.

The most recent was a triple shooting Monday morning on Rialto Street off Hollenbeck Street on the city’s north side that left a man and a woman dead. There are no suspect in custody yet.

Before that, a man was stabbed to death at Winton Gardens Towers on Sunday evening on the city’s east side. Police have arrested a 71-year-old man in connection with that murder.

On Saturday morning, two people were killed in another triple shooting on Lyell Avenue on the city’s west side and on Friday morning, a man was shot and killed on Avenue D on the city’s north side. No suspects are in custody in any of those murders.

In total, there have been 21 homicides this year. Compared to this time last year, there were three fewer, 18 homicides.

RPD has no suspects in custody in the double murder on Monday morning or on Saturday morning. Anyone with information or video can share it anonymously by calling 911 or MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.