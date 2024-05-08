RPD confiscates dozens of dirt bikes and ATVs

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With the warmer weather comes an increase in the number of unlicensed and unregistered dirt-bikes and ATVs on the streets of Rochester.

Rochester police officers have already confiscated dozens of bikes and ATVs this spring and are preparing to step up targeted enforcement efforts.

“Typically, these are unregistered, uninspected, uninsured, and they don’t have license plates on them,” explains RPD Captain Greg Bello. “we’ve got a handful here that we’re working towards reconnecting with the owners, that were unfortunately victimized and had their bikes stolen.”

Every summer we see both solo riders and big groups speeding down the streets of Rochester, Greece and Irondequoit.

“There are serious injuries associated with these,” Capt. Bello says. “A few years ago we had a small child that was killed riding a dirt bike with an adult. We’ve had dirt bike riders that are blowing through red lights and getting themselves killed on these dirt bikes and ATVs, but then beyond that, they occasionally strike a pedestrian or another person. So, it’s the public safety risks that we’re most concerned with.”

If you’re caught on an unregistered or unlicensed bike or ATV in Monroe County, it’s a $500 fine the first time and a $2,000 fine every time after that. If you don’t reclaim your off-road vehicle, it’s stripped for parts and then crushed.

The bikes and ATVs don’t go up for auction because the City and County don’t want them purchased by the same owners for less than the fines.