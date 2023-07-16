RPD: Driver of stolen car crashes into police car and gets away on foot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At about 7 a.m. on Saturday, Rochester Police responded to a parking garage in the Fitzhugh Street area for the report of a stolen car. Officers found the stolen car around Knowles Alley, where the driver of the stolen car, put the car in reverse, and crashed into the officer’s police car. The officer was not injured, and the driver of the stolen car, along with another person, ran from the scene, and have not been found.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.