RPD: Driver running red light causes crash around West Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a driver running a red light caused a crash at the intersection of West Main, Genesee, and Brown streets on Tuesday morning. The 23-year-old driver was issued a ticket.

RPD says that driver was traveling on East Main Street when she hit a car traveling on Brown Street with a 32-year-old driver and 21-year-old passenger inside. All three people had complaints of minor pain and were treated at the scene.