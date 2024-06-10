RPD: Driver runs from scene of rollover crash; Gun recovered in separate crash

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they’re investigating two crashes overnight, one involving a driver who ran away and another involving a gun.

Around midnight on Monday, two cars crashed at the intersection of Joseph Avenue and Cumberland Street. One of the drivers, 27, was arrested after officers said they found an illegal gun while searching his car. He is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and was the only person inside the car.

The driver of the other car was taken to Strong Hospital with minor injuries. A passenger in his car was not injured. Both cars were towed from the scene.

About half an hour later, a car rolled over on Troup Street near Jefferson Avenue when it swerved and hit a parked car. When officers arrived, they found two passengers but no driver at the scene.

Neither women was injured and RPD says they didn’t cooperate with providing details on who the driver was. RPD eventually determined that the Toyota SUV rolled over when it swerved and hit a parked car. Officers are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Crash on Joseph Avenue and Cumberland Street (Photo: WHEC)