RPD: Driver tried to flee scene of crash on Clifford and Portland Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a driver tried to flee the scene of a crash at the intersection of Clifford Avenue and Portland Avenue on Tuesday night.

RPD officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. and learned a Chevy heading east on Clifford struck a Nisan heading north on Portland. The force caused the Chevy to collide with a pump at a nearby gas station.

RPD says the driver of the Chevy, a man in his 20s, tried to leave the scene but officers caught him. He was ticketed.

The driver didn’t need medical attention but a passenger in the Chevy, a woman in her 20s, was taken to Rochester General Hospital by ambulance with a complaint of pain. The driver of the Nissan, a man in his 20s, was also taken to Rochester General after reporting pain.

Police are investigating. RPD says it’s currently unclear which car had the right of way.