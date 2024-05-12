RPD: Drunk driver crashes into patrol car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An officer is recovering after being hit by a drunk driver early Sunday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police say the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. when an officer in their patrol car was driving east on Lyell Ave. The officer had a green light at the intersection of Lyell and Dewey avenue, and continued driving.

A jeep driving down Dewey Avenue hit the patrol car near the intersection, and the driver — a woman in her 30s — was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

The officer is being treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.