RPD: Fight leads to stabbing on Lawrence Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, police say a woman was brought to Rochester General Hospital in a private car with a stab wound.

Officers responded to the hospital and found the 25-year-old Rochester woman had a stab wound in her upper body. After investigating police believe she was stabbed with an unknown object during a fight at 16 Lawrence Street.

This investigation is ongoing, and no one is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The victims injuries are non-life-threatening.