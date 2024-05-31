RPD: Gunfire on Dewey Avenue connected to road rage; Two people arrested

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police arrested two women in connection with shots fired related to a road rage case on Thursday afternoon.

Rochester Police responded to Dewey Avenue near Flower City Park after getting reports of gunfire. No one was hit and investigators determined that the case involved two cars traveling around Route 104.

RPD says they eventually surrounded a house on Pierpont Street which led to the arrest of the 27-year-old and 26-year-old. Irondequoit Police were also involved in the investigation.