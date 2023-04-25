RPD: Hit-and-run on Main Street leaves man with life-threatening injuries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run on East Main Street near Scio Street on Tuesday morning.

Officers got reports of the injured man lying in the roadway just before 3:50 a.m. An ambulance rushed the man in his 20s to Strong Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Investigators say the man was walking when he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.