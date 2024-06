ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 35-year-old man from Irondequoit was arrested after Rochester Police said he was driving while intoxicated and crashed into parked cars.

The crash happened on South Goodman Street around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday. A red Chevrolet pick-up sideswiped four parked cars, causing one to rollover onto its side.

No one was injured. New York State Police made the arrest.