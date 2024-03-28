RPD investigates gunpoint robbery at McDonald’s on Culver Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after employees at the McDonald’s on Culver Road were robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the robbery just before 11 p.m. They say the suspect or suspects entered the McDonald’s while it was closing, showed a handgun, and demanded money.

RPD says a suspect fled with the stolen money. None of the employees in the restaurant were hurt. No suspects are in custody yet and anyone with information is asked to call 911.