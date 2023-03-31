RPD investigates shooting and crash on Conkey Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting and a car crash on the north side of the city.

RPD officers responded around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday to Conkey Avenue and Evergreen Street where they found the car crash and evidence of shots fired.

After, officers learned that a private car dropped an 18-year-old city man at Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound. He is expected to survive. Police are still investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 911.