RPD is investigating death of man, 55, inside boarding house as murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating the death of a 55-year-old man inside a boarding house on West Avenue near Buffalo Road as a murder.

Officers responded to the boarding house around 2 a.m. on Wednesday after getting reports of a unresponsive man. When they arrived, they found Jose Olivencia dead in his room. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide.

RPD investigators say it appears like Olivencia may have died during some sort of fight that escalated. No one is in custody yet. RPD is asking anyone with information or video to call 911 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.