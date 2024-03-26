RPD makes arrest in deadly shooting on Hudson Avenue earlier in March

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 31-year-old man earlier in March.

Julius June was killed on Hudson Avenue near Agnes Street. Officers say Christopher McCrea Jr., 31, was responsible for that shooting. He is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The murder happened on March 16. Officers responded around 9 p.m. and found June dead with a gunshot wound to his torso. Investigators determined that June was involved in an argument on the street, he was shot, and ran inside a local business where he died.

RPD says McCrea and June didn’t know each other. Officers arrested McCrea on Monday when they spotted his vehicle on North Clinton Avenue. He will be arraigned in Rochester City Court of Tuesday morning.