RPD: Man, 18, shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for information after an 18-year-old Rochester man arrived at Rochester General Hospital on Saturday morning, having been shot at least once in the upper body.

Police had responded to 701 Bay Street for a ShotSpotter activation at around 6:44 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting, but no victim. A short time later they heard of the shooting victim at RGH. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.