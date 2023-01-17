Man arrested after shots were fired at car on Ridgeway Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in custody after shots were fired at a car on Ridgeway Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Rochester Police got a report of shots fired shortly after 1 a.m. They say a car was seen speeding away from the area. That car along with a 28-year-old man was later found a block away on Knickerbocker Avenue.

Police say the man was arrested after a brief struggle with officers. They also say they found a gun in the suspect’s car. No injuries were reported in the shooting. Charges are pending.