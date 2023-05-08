RPD: Man charged with pointing stolen gun at officers and leading them on a chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in custody who Rochester Police say pointed a stolen gun at them and led them on a chase on Sunday morning.

Davieon Ellison-Edwards, 23, is charged with menacing a police officer, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal Possession of stolen property, and traffic violations. An officer was injured while pursuing the man.

It all started around 1 a.m. when officers tried to stop a car around Emerson Street and Curlew Street, leading to a 15-minute chase. RPD says the car was believed to have been used in an earlier crime on Alphonse Street.

The chase ended in an empty lot on Rohr Street. RPD says that’s when the driver, Ellison-Edwards, ran from the car while holding a handgun. According to RPD, Ellison-Edwards pointed a handgun at an oncoming police car.

Officers eventually arrested him on Portland Avenue and recovered what police call a stolen gun loaded with eight rounds. Two passengers of the car were also detained back on Rohr Street. One passenger, a 37-year-old man, had an outstanding warrant for menacing.

After catching the driver, an officer was taken to the hospital for a lower-body injury and the officer has since been released.

When he was arrested, Ellison-Edwards was on probation for a 2020 conviction for criminal possession of a controlled substance.